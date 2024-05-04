King Charles Extends Charity Patronages on Coronation Anniversary

In commemoration of the first anniversary of his Coronation, King Charles of Britain has significantly expanded his patronages within the charitable sector, increasing the tally by nearly 300. This move, announced over the weekend, serves to honour the legacy of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who previously supported several of these organizations.

The expansion follows a comprehensive review of more than 1,000 royal patronages and charity presidencies initiated after King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, succeeding his mother after her demise.

Joining the King in this philanthropic endeavour are other members of the royal family, including his wife, Camilla, and his son and heir, Prince William, who will assume patronage roles in various organizations previously championed by Queen Elizabeth II, adding to their existing portfolios.

A statement from Buckingham Palace emphasized the continuity of service, with King Charles and Queen Camilla continuing to patronize many charities and institutions previously associated with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, respectively.

Moreover, the royal couple expressed their commitment to maintaining patronages of organizations previously supported by Queen Elizabeth II, underscoring the vital role of these entities in society and their contributions to various causes.

Among the inherited patronages from Queen Elizabeth II are several Commonwealth institutions, including the Association of Commonwealth Universities and the Royal Commonwealth Society. These organizations work towards enhancing higher education and improving the lives of citizens within the Commonwealth.

Dr Linda Yueh, Executive Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, praised King Charles for his longstanding support for the Commonwealth and environmental causes, aligning with the society’s objectives of making tangible improvements in the lives of Commonwealth citizens worldwide.

Additionally, King Charles retains patronages from his tenure as the Prince of Wales, focusing on community support, conservation, and cultural preservation. Notable among these are organizations like the Wildlife Trusts, the Youth United Foundation, and the Heritage Crafts Association.

Queen Elizabeth II held the patronage of 492 organizations at the time of her passing, with King Charles and other royal family members retaining 376 of these. Furthermore, over 441 organizations were affiliated with King Charles during his time as the Prince of Wales, with 367 of these being retained by members of the royal family.

Looking ahead, Buckingham Palace announced plans for a further review to evaluate royal patronages held across the 14 other Commonwealth Realms, where King Charles serves as Head of State. This ongoing commitment underscores the monarchy’s dedication to supporting charitable endeavours both domestically and internationally.