In a recent rally held in Secunderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew a sharp contrast between the BJP and the INDI alliance, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership while condemning the Congress and its allies as “deceivers.”

Shah highlighted PM Modi’s unblemished record, contrasting it with what he described as the Congress party’s history of corruption. “PM Modi leads the BJP, and the INDI alliance is a conglomerate of various parties. On one side, we have the deceitful Congress and its allies. On the other, there’s PM Modi, whose integrity remains untainted,” Shah asserted.

He further emphasized the humble origins of PM Modi compared to the privileged background of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating, “While Rahul Gandhi was born into privilege, PM Modi emerged from a humble background. While the Congress merely chanted slogans of poverty eradication, PM Modi took concrete actions to uplift the poor.”

Questioning the leadership within the INDI alliance, Shah criticized their proposal for a rotational Prime Minister, labelling it as absurd. “Does the INDI alliance even have a trustworthy candidate for the Prime Ministerial position? Proposing a rotational PM is ludicrous,” Shah remarked.

The rally also witnessed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP’s candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency, facing off against Congress’ sitting MP Danam Nagender.

Responding to allegations from Congress regarding the BJP’s stance on reservation, Shah reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to reservation policies. “Despite being in power for a decade, PM Modi utilized his majority in the Lok Sabha to abolish Article 370, end Triple Talaq, and facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple, rather than tampering with reservation policies,” Shah clarified.

Shah also took a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over claims of harassment by Delhi police, accusing him of spreading false narratives. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s past warning of a potential bloodshed in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, Shah dismissed such claims, stating, “It’s been five years since the removal of Article 370, yet no such bloodbath occurred. Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric holds no credibility.”

With parliamentary elections in Telangana scheduled for May 13, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. In the previous 2019 elections, TRS secured nine seats, BJP claimed four, and INC managed three, with AIMIM winning one seat.

As the nation gears up for another round of elections, the contrasting narratives presented by political leaders like Amit Shah underscore the ideological divide shaping India’s political landscape.