Massive Discounts To Delhi Voters, MCD Techniques To Surge Voter Turnout

To boost voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has teamed up with various businesses, including hotels and restaurants, offering discounts to voters.

Scheduled for the sixth phase of general elections on May 25, Delhi aims to encourage citizens to cast their ballots by providing incentives. According to a statement from the Delhi civic body, restaurants affiliated with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will grant a 20% discount to customers dining in after voting. To avail of this offer, voters need to present their voter ID along with the inked finger.

Moreover, eateries and hotels across different zones of the city, such as West, Keshavpuram, Najafgarh, City SP, and Karol Bagh, will also extend discounts to voters. Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal offers a 10% discount to shoppers displaying the indelible ink mark, valid on May 27. Additionally, Vyapar Mandal C-4-E Janakpuri Market provides a 5% discount to voters.

In the West zone, establishments have pledged discounts ranging from 10% to 20% for patrons exercising their voting rights. Select City Walk Mall in Saket has urged its establishments to offer discounts to eligible voters.

Notably, businesses in the Keshavpuram zone promise discounts of 20% to 30% to those who cast their ballots. The Radisson Blu Hotel in Dwarka, Najafgarh Zone, goes further, announcing a 50% discount on lunch buffets and 30% on dinner buffets for voters on May 25.