Mixed Reactions in Kerala's Wayanad as Rahul Gandhi Decides to Contest Raebareli Lok Sabha Seat

The decision of the leader of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, contesting the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh alongside his current constituency of Wayanad has garnered a mix of reactions from the people of the Wayanad region in Kerala.

The news of Gandhi’s decision to contest the Raebareli seat in the Lok Sabha Elections sparked a wide range of discussion and varied opinions among the locals in Wayanad. While some voiced their support for the Congress leader’s move, there were several others who expressed their concerns over the implications of the decision on Wayanad.

At a wayside shop in Wayanad, one resident remarked that there was nothing inherently wrong with Gandhi contesting from two seats, citing his leadership role within the “INDIA bloc.” Another individual shared a similar sentiment, stating that if Gandhi were to emerge victorious from both constituencies, it was likely he would vacate the Wayanad seat.

However, there were apprehensions expressed by some residents regarding the potential consequences of Gandhi vacating the Wayanad seat. “If he does that, then it might not look good for us. Anyway, let us wait,” remarked another local.

In contrast, veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty offered staunch support for Gandhi’s decision, emphasizing that there was nothing objectionable about contesting from multiple constituencies. Kunhalikutty highlighted that the IUML had specifically requested the Congress party’s national leadership for Gandhi to contest from an additional seat, drawing parallels with Prime Minister Modi’s past candidacy in two seats.

Elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat were held on April 26.

Reflecting on Gandhi’s electoral history, it’s worth noting that he won the 2019 polls from Wayanad but faced defeat in the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh. This time in Wayanad, he faced opponents such as CPI leader Annie Raja and state BJP president K. Surendran.