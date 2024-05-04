Ahmedabad Mall Unveils Giant Rangoli, Weighing 350 kg, to Encourage Voter Awareness

As part of the ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive to encourage maximum voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a colossal rangoli has been unveiled in a prominent mall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Measuring 60×12 feet, the vibrant rangoli features awareness messages emphasizing the importance of voting.

Dr. Yogesh Parekh, the nodal officer overseeing various initiatives for voter awareness, highlighted the significance of the rangoli in inspiring citizens to exercise their franchise. He mentioned that it took 18 hours to create the elaborate artwork, which utilized 350 kg of colors. The primary objective behind this endeavor is to galvanize the residents of Ahmedabad to participate actively in the electoral process and elevate the city’s voting percentage.

Parekh likened the rangoli’s creation to a festive celebration, emphasizing the need for families to come together and cast their votes. The intricate designs of the rangoli depict the maps of India and Gujarat, symbolizing unity and patriotism.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A rangoli related to the Voter Awareness Program under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) displayed at a mall in Ahmedabad to create awareness among the voters. (03.05) pic.twitter.com/62M1xzzb1f — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Visitors to the mall expressed admiration for the initiative, recognizing it as a creative and effective method to raise awareness about voting. Maya Limbola, echoing the sentiment, urged fellow citizens, especially women and youngsters, to dedicate a few minutes for the nation by exercising their voting rights.

Vikas Pal commended the efforts put forth by the organizers, emphasizing the importance of getting inspired to vote. He acknowledged the rangoli’s role in motivating individuals to fulfill their civic duty.

In Gujarat, Lok Sabha elections are typically conducted in a single phase, and the upcoming 2024 elections will be no exception. Scheduled for May 7, phase 3 of the elections will witness the state’s entire constituency participating in the democratic process.

The mammoth rangoli serves as a visual reminder of the collective responsibility to participate in the electoral process and shape the future of the nation through the power of voting.