Hockey India Unveils Junior Men's Hockey Team For European Tour

Hockey India has announced the Junior Men’s Hockey Team that is set to embark on a tour of Europe from May 20th to 29th. The team will participate in five matches across three nations, including Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, as part of an initiative to provide exposure and experience to the young players.

Led by defender Rohit, with Shardanand Tiwari as his deputy, the team comprises a mix of promising talent in various positions. In the goalkeeping department, Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh will stand guard, while the defensive line will be commanded by Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Manoj Yadav, and Talem Priyo Barta.

The midfield will be controlled by Ankit Pal, Roshan Kujur, Bipin Billavara Ravi, Mukesh Toppo, Manmeet Singh, and Vachan H A, offering a strong presence in the center of the field. Meanwhile, the forward line consists of Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Dilraj Singh, and Gursewak Singh, aiming to make their mark on the scoring sheet.

The team’s schedule includes matches against Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, with the first match against Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium, on May 20th. Subsequent matches will see them facing off against the same opponents in Breda, Netherlands, and Germany, providing ample opportunities for the players to test their skills against international competition.

Expressing his anticipation for the tour, skipper Rohit emphasized the importance of gaining valuable experience through playing against teams from different nations. Vice-Captain Shardanand Tiwari echoed Rohit’s sentiments, highlighting the tour as an excellent opportunity for the team to assess their strengths and areas for improvement.

With a talented squad and a determination to make the most of the opportunity, the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team is poised to showcase their skills and represent their country with pride on the international stage.