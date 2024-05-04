Karnataka Home Minister Issues Second Lookout Notice Against HD Revanna and Son Amid 'Obscene Video' Case Probe

Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara announced the issuance of a second lookout notice against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna on Saturday in the recent development in the investigation into the alleged Obscene video case.

While in conversation with the media, Minister Parameshwara revealed, “We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. They have until this evening to reply to the notices.” The move was followed after the duo had previously sought time to appear before the investigation team.

The first lookout notice was issued earlier when HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna expressed their inability to immediately join the ongoing probe.

Furthermore, Minister Parameshwara disclosed that HD Revanna has also applied for bail in connection with the Mysore kidnapping case, which has seen one arrest thus far.

The kidnapping case stems from a complaint filed by the son of the woman allegedly involved in the ‘obscene video’ incident. The complaint alleges that the woman, who previously worked at HD Revanna’s residence, was abducted following the emergence of the contentious video.

Also read: PM Modi Criticizes Previous Congress Governments’ Approach to Pakistan, Touts Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance at Election Rally

According to the complainant, the woman’s disappearance coincided with the surfacing of the video purportedly showing her being sexually abused. This prompted him to file a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and an associate.

The FIR lodged by the KR Nagar police lists HD Revanna as the primary accused, alongside an individual identified as Babanna.

The allegations against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna are part of a broader probe led by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government. The duo faces charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following complaints lodged by a woman who formerly worked in their household.

The development comes amidst controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna’s travel to Germany on a diplomatic passport. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no political clearance was sought or issued for Prajwal’s travel, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cancellation of Prajwal’s diplomatic passport and his expeditious return using diplomatic and police channels.