PM Modi Criticizes Previous Congress Governments' Approach to Pakistan, Touts Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance at Election Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the previous Congress administrations’ handling of terrorism-related issues with Pakistan during an election rally on Saturday. He accused past governments of sending “love letters” to Pakistan in vain attempts at fostering peace, only to receive an influx of terrorists in return.

Addressing a crowd in Palamu, PM Modi emphasized a paradigm shift in India’s approach towards Pakistan following the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, attributing it to the electorate’s decisive vote. He asserted that the present government adopts a robust stance, symbolized by the phrase “Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai” (striking inside enemy territory).

PM Modi credited his administration with initiating surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrike, actions that he claimed had rattled Pakistan and earned India global recognition. He contrasted this with what he termed as Pakistan’s current state of desperation and its leaders’ purported preference for a Congress-led government in India.

Also read: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Fires Back at BJP and Allies, Issues Strong Challenges and Promises Ahead of Elections

Also read: Congress Social Media Coordinator Sent to 3-Day Police Custody Over Alleged Doctored Video Of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

In addition to highlighting the successes against Pakistan, PM Modi touted achievements in combating internal threats such as Naxalism and terrorism, as well as the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He credited the electorate’s singular vote for the monumental changes, including the eradication of Naxalite terrorism from several states.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amidst heightened political rhetoric in the run-up to elections in Jharkhand, scheduled across four phases from May 13 to June 1. The state, which witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA in 2019, is once again poised for a contentious electoral battle.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry, reportedly, applauded Rahul Gandhi. He drew parallels between the economic challenges faced by both India and Pakistan and emphasised on Gandhi’s socialist inclinations. He also echoed his concerns regarding wealth distribution in India.

As the general elections unfold in seven phases across the country, with Jharkhand being one of the key battlegrounds, the political discourse continues to intensify. With polling for subsequent phases scheduled in May and the results slated for June 4, the electoral landscape remains dynamic and fiercely contested.