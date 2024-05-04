Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Fires Back at BJP and Allies, Issues Strong Challenges and Promises Ahead of Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched scathing attacks against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies while addressing in a rally in Kankavli on Friday. He asserted his party’s dominance in the political arena and underscored a growing tension between the Shiv Sena and its opponents as Maharashtra gears up for crucial elections.

Thackeray, during the address, challenged BJP candidate Narayan Rane directly, and declared, “I have come here. If you come across to stop us, we will bury you.” Referring to past electoral victories, he reminded Rane of his defeats in Sindhudurg and Bandra, asserting his stronghold in the region.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah entering the fray the verbal sparring further intensified. The Union Home Minister criticized Thackeray’s allegiance to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) while questioning his silence on Veer Savarkar. In response, Thackeray dismissed Shah’s remarks and urged him to focus on developmental achievements rather than engaging in rhetoric.

Thackeray, then, warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP against exploiting his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy for their electoral gains. “I am seeking votes on my father’s name, you should seek votes on your father’s name,” he retorted, emphasizing his own leadership credentials as the Hinduhriday Samrat.

Targeting Modi’s campaign tactics, Thackeray also accused the Prime Minister of deflecting attention from his own record by attacking the Congress manifesto. He also went on to challenge historical narratives, alleging that Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee collaborated with the British during the freedom struggle.

In a bid to woo voters, Thackeray promised to reclaim projects, wealth, and companies allegedly “stolen” from Mumbai and Maharashtra under the Modi government. He pledged to address grievances related to GST and provide relief to struggling businesses.

Expressing confidence in the INDI Alliance’s electoral prospects, Thackeray projected victory in 300 seats and assured the formation of a government. However, he offered a rare admission of error, apologizing to the people of Maharashtra for aligning with Modi in the 2019 elections, labeling it a mistake.

Thackeray’s impassioned rhetoric signals the intensification of political hostilities in Maharashtra, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle with high stakes for all parties involved.