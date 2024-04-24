Social media never fails to keep the users excited especially when memes takes a centre stage. Social media platform X, is now buzzing with a new trend that tends to prompt users to “look between letterts on the keyboard.” Sounds baffling, right? So, what’s the story behind this meme, and why has it captured everyone’s attention?

Here are few examples:

If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.#RoadSafety @dtptraffic — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 23, 2024

look between Y and P on your keypad. pic.twitter.com/v9klSewlKS — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 23, 2024

𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 Ji : “Who all are voting for 𝐁𝐉𝐏 ?” Indians : “Look at your Keyboard between 𝐐 and 𝐑” 😎#AbkiBaar400Paar pic.twitter.com/KJL8nvWvzx — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) April 23, 2024

The origin of this meme dates back to May 2021, originating from 4Chan, a hub for anonymous sharing of images and ideas. It all began with a post featuring a character from K-On accompanied by the caption “look between t and o on your’e key bored” (yes, deliberately misspelled).

Curiosity piqued, users followed the instruction, only to find the letters y, u, and i, spelling out ‘Yui,’ a character from an anime series portraying high school girls forming a band. Even ‘@KeionDaisuki_01’, a prominent ‘X’ user, couldn’t resist reposting it, igniting the wildfire spread of this trend.

This trend no doubt has a fun way to find answers of the question with a hint already given by the author. However, the trend didn’t stop to be as a meme, but not it has turned out to be a message oriented meme emphgasised with politics.

Nehru gave away a part of _____ to China and Pakistan Look between H and L on your keypad — Anurag Thakur (मोदी का परिवार) (@ianuragthakur) April 23, 2024

Who will save the Constitution of India from dictator Narendra Modi? Read the letter between Q and R on your keyboard! — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 23, 2024

Want to know who is going to vote for Viksit Bharat? Read the letter between U and O on your keyboard! — BJP (@BJP4India) April 23, 2024