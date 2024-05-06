Columbia Law Students Call for Exam Cancellations Amidst Palestinian Protest Fallout

Law students at Columbia University have been advocating for the cancellation of their examinations and the automatic awarding of passing grades amidst the aftermath of police dismantling pro-Palestine protest encampments and the subsequent arrests of hundreds.

In a letter addressed to administrators, the student editors of Columbia Law Review, a publication managed by students at Columbia Law School, expressed that they were “irrevocably shaken” by recent events, rendering them unable to concentrate and deeply emotional.

“Our response is not disproportionate to the outsized impact it has had on many of us in the community – a crowd of people that proudly represent their membership in a white supremacist, neo-fascist hate group were storming our campus days ago,” said the student editors in the letter that was addrssed to the administration.

The letter emphasized the significant impact of the police crackdown on the student community, particularly following the eviction of protesters from Hamilton Hall, which had been taken over illegally in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Despite efforts by Columbia administrators to mediate a resolution through a Zoom meeting with student leaders, the situation remained unresolved, culminating in approximately 300 arrests, including those of at least 30 students, alumni, and university employees.

According to the student editors of Columbia Law Review, their demand for exam cancellations resonates with a majority of their classmates who are currently experiencing distress and are unable to study amidst the ongoing turmoil. They criticized the administration for rejecting calls to make all courses for the semester mandatory pass/fail, citing concerns regarding equity and academic integrity.

“”Many are unwell at this time and cannot study or concentrate while their peers are being hauled to jail. We believe that canceling exams would be a proportionate response to the level of distress our peers have been feeling. In the alternative, making courses mandatory pass/fail would be the next most equitable solution,” mentioned the letter.

In their letter, the editors proposed that canceling exams would be a proportionate response to the distress felt by their peers, while alternatively making courses mandatory pass/fail would offer a more equitable solution. Although Columbia Law School resumed final exams after canceling tests the previous day due to the protests and campus closure, exams are now being conducted remotely, with students given the option to have their grades recorded on a pass or fail basis.

The call for exam cancellations at Columbia Law School comes amidst similar decisions made by other institutions grappling with the fallout from the Palestinian protest. The University of California and Berkeley School of Law have maintained their final exam plans, which commenced earlier in the week, according to a spokesperson. As students navigate the challenges posed by the recent events, discussions around academic accommodations and responses to campus unrest continue to evolve.

