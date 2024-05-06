MBBS Student Detained for Impersonating in NEET Exam; Five Others Held in Rajasthan's Bharatpur 

An MBBS student was arrested for impersonating a candidate during during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Abhishek Gupta, was caught impersonating another candidate, Rahul Gurjar, at the Master Adityendra School examination center which falls under the Mathura Gate police station area. The unfolding of this fraudulent act led to the detention of Gupta along with five other individuals allegedly involved in the cheating racket.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aklesh Kumar, Gupta’s arrest was followed after several invigilators noticed discrepancies during the exam after which handed him over to the police for further investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Gupta was affiliated with a larger cheating syndicate. The group was created and headed by Gupta’s college mate, Ravi Meena, who allegedly extorted ₹10 lakh from the aspiring medical student, Rahul Gurjar.

The involvement of Meena and Gurjar, along with three other accomplices – Amit, Dayaram, and Suraj Singh – highlights the complexity of the cheating scheme, which relied on impersonation to gain an unfair advantage in the highly competitive NEET-UG examination.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported from Sawai Madhopur, candidates appearing for the NEET-UG exam raised concerns over the incorrect distribution of question papers, with candidates receiving papers in a language other than their chosen medium. Aggrieved candidates and their parents alleged mistreatment by the authorities, leading to uproar and protests at the examination center.

In response to the incident the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a public notice acknowledging the “incorrect distribution” of question papers and assured remedial measures to uphold fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates. Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director at NTA, affirmed the agency’s commitment to conducting a re-examination for approximately 120 affected candidates, ensuring that their academic aspirations remain unaffected by the unfortunate incident.