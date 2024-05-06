Unidentified Assailants Attack Congress Party Office in Amethi, Incident Triggers Outrage

The Congress party office in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi came under attack by unidentified miscreants late on Sunday night. According to a recent reports, the assailants targeted the office and vandalized several parked vehicles before fleeing the scene, prompting an outcry from party workers. The windows of the cars were reportedly shattered and the exteriors of the vehicles weredamaged in the brazen act of vandalism,

The incident has sparked outrage amongst the party workers. Congress District President Pradeep Singaltook immediately made a move towards the scene of vandalism, as soon as he was notifed of the incident, to assess the damage and address the concerns of party members. Expressing his disappointment over the incident, Singal pledged to hold the culprits accountable for their actions.

यूपी के अमेठी में स्मृति ईरानी और BJP के कार्यकर्ता बुरी तरह डरे हुए हैं। सामने दिख रही हार से बौखलाए BJP के गुंडे लाठी-डंडों से लैस होकर अमेठी में कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर पहुंचे और वहां खड़ी गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की। कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं और अमेठी के लोगों पर भी जानलेवा… pic.twitter.com/Knv7BBN8bk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 5, 2024

In response to the escalating situation, local law enforcement authorities, led by CO City Mayank Dwivedi, promptly deployed a heavy police force to the site. Efforts were made to pacify the agitated party workers and restore calm in the aftermath of the attack.

CO City Dwivedi assured the gathered crowd that a thorough investigation into the matter would be conducted. he asserted that stringent actions were to be taken against those found responsible for the reprehensible act. The CO’s assurance provided a semblance of relief to the otraged party members, who demanded immediate and strict action against the attack on their premises.

As tensions simmered in the aftermath of the assault, police presence remained heightened at the site of the incident, serving as a deterrent against any further untoward incidents.

