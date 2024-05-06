BJP's Ujjwal Nikam Discredits Congress' 26/11 Comments, Alleges Propaganda

In a recent turn of events, Ujjwal Nikam, the prominent prosecutor of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, has strongly denounced the statements made by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar regarding the tragic events of November 2008.

Wadettiwar, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, sparked controversy with his claims suggesting that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by terrorists during the 26/11 attacks, but rather by a police official allegedly affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Nikam swiftly dismissed these assertions, labeling them as “baseless” and accusing Wadettiwar of engaging in what he termed “Goebbels’ propaganda,” a reference to Joseph Goebbels, the infamous chief propagandist of the Nazi Party under Adolf Hitler.

Expressing his dismay at Wadettiwar’s remarks, Nikam emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the sacrifices made by Karkare and other brave individuals during the tragic events of 26/11. He condemned Wadettiwar for allegedly insulting Karkare’s memory and undermining the integrity of the investigation into the attacks.

Refuting Wadettiwar’s claims, Nikam reiterated the established facts of the case, including the confession of Ajmal Kasab, one of the perpetrators of the attacks, who admitted to his involvement in the killing of Karkare and other police officers. Nikam emphasized that these facts were corroborated by judicial findings and eyewitness testimonies.

ALSO READ : India Asserts Claim on PoK, Farooq Abdullah Warns Against Escalation

Furthermore, Nikam criticized Wadettiwar for making such inflammatory statements, particularly in the context of his candidacy for public office. He accused the Congress leader of attempting to politicize the tragic events of 26/11 for personal gain, rather than honoring the memory of the victims and the sacrifices of the security personnel involved.

In response to the backlash, Wadettiwar attempted to distance himself from the controversy, claiming that his statements were merely a reflection of information presented in a book authored by SM Mushrif, a former Inspector General of Police in Maharashtra.

However, the Shiv Sena also joined the chorus of condemnation against Wadettiwar’s remarks, echoing Nikam’s sentiments and emphasizing the need to respect the sacrifices of the valiant police officers who laid down their lives during the 26/11 attacks.

Hemant Karkare, who served as the chief of the Mumbai ATS, was tragically killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His exemplary courage and dedication to duty were posthumously recognized with the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

In light of these developments, Nikam’s forceful condemnation of Wadettiwar’s remarks underscores the need for responsible discourse and respect for the sacrifices of those who serve to protect the nation. As the nation remembers the events of 26/11 and honors the memory of the fallen heroes, it is imperative that we uphold the integrity of their legacy and refrain from politicizing their sacrifice for personal or partisan gain.