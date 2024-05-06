India Asserts Claim on PoK, Farooq Abdullah Warns Against Escalation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, reiterated India’s stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He asserted that Kashmir will always remain India’s territory. He took the opportunity to express his confidence that India would not need to resort to force to reclaim PoK since its inhabitants have increasingly expressed their desire to join India. He mentioned that this desire among the people POK emerged particularly after witnessing the development in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with PTI, Singh emphasized that there have been growing demands for the merger of POK with the Indian territory because of the restoration of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. He reaffirmed that India was completely committed to reclaim PoK peacefully through the will of its people.