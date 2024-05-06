BJP Releases Video Alleging DK Shivakumar 'Slapped' Congress Worker During Roadshow in Haveri

A video purportedly showing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ‘slapping’ a Congress worker during a roadshow in Savanur town, Haveri, has surfaced on social media. The footage, shared by the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has sparked controversy.

The incident unfolded as Shivakumar was canvassing for Congress candidate Vinoda Asooti in Savanur town. In the video, Shivakumar is seen stepping out of his car amidst a crowd of Congress supporters. As a Congress worker attempts to place his hand on Shivakumar’s shoulder for a photo op, Shivakumar swiftly removes the hand and reportedly slaps the individual.

Identified as Allauddin Maniar, a municipal member, the man faced the brunt of Shivakumar’s action. BJP’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, shared the video on social media platform X, condemning Shivakumar’s behaviour. Malviya accused Shivakumar of assaulting a Congress worker for a seemingly innocuous act.

“I wonder why Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don’t give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members)… Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self-respect?” Malviya remarked.

The incident has added fuel to the ongoing political tensions in Karnataka, raising questions about the internal dynamics within the Congress party and the treatment of its members by senior leaders.

As the video circulates on social media, it underscores the volatile nature of political campaigns and the scrutiny faced by public figures, especially during election seasons.