IIT Madras Unveils Game-Changing Electric Wheelchair, Empowering Wheelchair Users

India has made excellent strides in the field of science and technology and India’s premier Tech Institution such as the Indian Institute Of Technology never fails to impress with its out of the box innovation. They have pioneered in projects that have helped in bringing about a drastic change in peoples lives and this recent innovation exhibits the same. At IIT Madras, they have created something that redefines mobility for wheelchair users. The unveiling of India’s inaugural electric standing wheelchair, dubbed the ‘NeoStand,’ took place on campus. The event was attended by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, along with esteemed guests, project sponsors, faculty, researchers, and recipients of these innovative devices.

Redefining Mobility

The NeoStand showcases a compact design and intuitive navigation for its motorized standing function. Users can effortlessly switch from a seated to a standing position with the press of a button, enabling them to engage in eye-level conversations, reach for books, or savor a standing moment while enjoying a cup of coffee at the counter.

The electric standing wheelchair revolutionizes the wheelchair experience with its user-centered design. It offers users the flexibility to sit for prolonged periods and effortlessly stand as needed, mitigating the risk of secondary health complications. Its compact design facilitates smooth navigation through narrow spaces, improving accessibility.

The seamless transition between sitting and standing, with the ability to pause midway, underscores its innovative approach to enhancing users’ quality of life and social interaction.

People Who Made It Happen

Under the leadership of Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan, who heads the TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras, the project thrived. Prof. Srinivasan, known for her role in developing ‘Arise,’ India’s first manual standing wheelchair, and ‘NeoBolt,’ the country’s first motorized wheelchair attachment, spearheaded this endeavor. The commercialization of this innovative device is currently in progress, supported by NeoMotion, a startup incubated within IIT Madras. “These are very important translational research works guided by faculty of IIT Madras that have great social impact,” remarked Prof. Kamakoti according to a media report.

