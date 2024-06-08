India Thanks China for Congratulations on Modi's Election Victory; Emphasizes Continued Efforts for Normalization of Ties

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, expressed gratitude towards the Chinese Foreign Ministry for extending congratulations to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on his recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Jaiswal affirmed India’s commitment to pursuing normalization of relations between the two nations, focusing on mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, “Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity.”

This statement followed the congratulatory message from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 5. The message, directed at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), expressed anticipation for a “healthy and stable” relationship between China and India.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted on X, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP, and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship.”

During a regular press conference, Mao Ning highlighted the importance of a stable China-India relationship, noting it is in the common interest of both countries and beneficial for regional and global peace and development. She reiterated China’s readiness to collaborate with India for the fundamental interests of both nations’ peoples.

“We noted that the results of India’s general elections have been announced. China congratulates the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and along with their National Democratic Alliance, on their victory,” Mao Ning stated.

“A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world. China is willing to work together with India in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, focusing on the big picture and looking to the future to promote the development of relations between the two countries along a healthy and stable track,” she added.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections were counted on Tuesday, with the BJP securing 240 seats. When combined with the seats won by its allies, the NDA comfortably surpassed the majority mark needed to form the government. Narendra Modi is scheduled to be sworn in for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister on June 9, as confirmed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Before this, PM-designate Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu to stake his claim to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under his leadership. The President’s office announced on X, “Exercising powers vested in her under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India.”

“The President requested Narendra Modi to advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the announcement added.

Modi’s leadership of the NDA has been formally endorsed, with key support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United). The NDA holds a strong position in the Lok Sabha with 293 MPs out of 543, with the BJP holding the largest share with 240 seats.

