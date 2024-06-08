PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Guest List, Security Arrangements And Everything Else You Need To Know

Narendra Modi is set to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday, June 9. The ceremony will include the swearing-in of his council of ministers. Prior to this, PM Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu to assert his claim to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under his leadership.

BJP chief JP Nadda submitted a letter to President Murmu, confirming Modi’s selection as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Additionally, leaders of the NDA provided their letters of support. Both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) have endorsed Modi as the leader of the coalition.

The NDA enjoys a strong position with 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, with the BJP being the dominant party, holding 240 seats.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by 9,000 guests, including international leaders, and will see the President administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official announcement. Here all the other details you need to know about Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony:

Date, Time & Venue

The Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that the ceremony of Narendra Modi is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at 7:15 PM. More than 8,000 dignitaries, including foreign leaders, are anticipated to participate in the event.

Emphasizing the significance of the occasion, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared, “The attendance of leaders at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for his third consecutive term aligns with India’s paramount focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.” The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Security has been intensified in the national capital, with special precautions in place.

What Is The Guest List For Narendra Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony?

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina has already landed and so has, Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Ahmed Afif for the mega event. It is understood that the selection of guests follows New Delhi’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy,’ which prioritizes island nations deemed significant in the Indian Ocean region.

Apart from attending the oath-taking ceremony, these leaders will also join a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan later that evening. This gathering aims to foster high-level interactions and discussions, thereby enhancing regional cooperation among SAARC member countries.

Leaders Who Have Confirmed Their Attendance:

President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe

President of Maldives, H.E. Dr Mohamed Muizzu

Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Ahmed Afif

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay

Here’ How The Schedule Looks Like:

June 08, 2024

12:00: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bangladesh at AFS Palam

14:45: Arrival of Vice President of Seychelles at IGI T-3

June 09, 2024

09:05: Arrival of Prime Minister of Mauritius at IGI T-3

09:05: Arrival of President of Maldives at IGI T-3

11:30: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bhutan at IGI T-3

11:50: Arrival of President of Sri Lanka at IGI T-3

14:50: Arrival of Prime Minister of Nepal at IGI T-3

Other Guests Expected:

Additionally, numerous dignitaries, including lawyers, doctors, artists, cultural performers, Viksit Bharat ambassadors, as well as tribal women and sanitation workers, are anticipated to participate in the event. Invitations have also been extended to approximately 50 religious leaders from various faiths, along with Padma awardees and participants of Mann Ki Baat.

According to a report, special invitations have been extended to beneficiaries of central government schemes, and a few members of the transgender community are also expected among the guests at Sunday’s event. Furthermore, labourers who contributed to the Central Vista project have also been included in the guest list.

Heavy Security Arrangements: Delhi On High-Alert, No-Fly Zone & More

The national capital has been placed under multi-layered security arrangement to ensure safety and security during the event. Delhi Police officials stated that five companies of paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will be deployed around the President’s house and various strategic locations to safeguard the event venue. Luxury hotels like Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, and Claridges, as well as the Oberoi, are also under security cover since the foreign dignitaries will be staying at the same.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is also under a thick security blanket. Rashtrapati Bhawan will be under a three-layered security arrangement both inside and outside the premises. Delhi Police personnel will be stationed at the outer ring, followed by paramilitary personnel, and the internal security of the President’s house will be maintained at the inner ring.

From June 9 to 10, a prohibition on flying para-gliders, para-motors, UAVs, and microlight aircraft will be imposed over Delhi, as announced by the police on the social media platform X. This step is aimed at averting potential threats during the swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory.

An official statement read, “With effect from June 9, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft, etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them.”

An officer mentioned that approximately 2,500 police personnel, including five paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) companies, will be deployed around the venue. It was also revealed that multiple roads leading to central Delhi might be shut down or will have traffic diversions starting early Sunday morning.

No Change of Guard Ceremony

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has declared that the Change of Guard ceremony will not be held on Saturday, June 8, June 15, and 22. This decision is attributed to the arrangements being made for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament by President Murmu.

