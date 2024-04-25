Indian Air Force Remotely Piloted Aircraft Crashes During Training Sortie in Jaisalmer

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Thursday that a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) belonging to its fleet crashed in Pithala village within the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

According to the official statement released by the IAF, the incident occurred during a routine training sortie. The report, further, stated that there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property resulting from the crash.

In a tweet that was shared on its official platform, the IAF stated, “One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported.”

In response to the incident, the IAF has initiated a formal investigation by convening a Court of Inquiry. This inquiry has been tasked with determining the precise cause or factors that contributed to the aircraft’s accident.

As the investigation progresses, further updates regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash and any resultant findings will be communicated to the public. The IAF continues to uphold stringent safety protocols and operational standards to mitigate risks and enhance the effectiveness of its training programs.

