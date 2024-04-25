Fire Erupts in Patna Hotel, 12 Rescued Amid Ongoing Extinguishing Efforts

On Thursday morning, a fire engulfed a hotel located near Golambar in Bihar’s Patna, within the Kotwali police station area, prompting a swift response from fire services to contain the blaze.

Upon receiving the emergency call, fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene and commenced operations to extinguish the flames. As of the latest update, the firefighting efforts are still underway, with responders tirelessly working to bring the situation under control.

Amidst the chaos, reports indicate that a total of 12 individuals have been successfully rescued from the affected premises and subsequently transported to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for medical attention. The nature and extent of their injuries, if any, remain undisclosed at this time.

#WATCH | Bihar: Massive fire breaks out in a hotel near Golambar in Kotwali police station area, in Patna. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting and rescue operations underway. 12 people rescued so far and sent to PMCH. pic.twitter.com/yp9AI3w3aV — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

The incident has drawn significant attention and concern from local authorities and residents alike, underscoring the importance of rapid response and coordinated efforts during emergencies of this magnitude.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire and any potential property damage or casualties are yet to be fully disclosed, pending further investigations into the matter. The community remains vigilant as the situation continues to develop, awaiting updates from authorities on the outcome of the firefighting operation and the overall impact of the incident.

Also read: WHO Report Sounds Alarm on Adolescent Alcohol and E-cigarette Use