IndiGo Orders 30 Airbus A350-900 Aircraft to Expand Global Connectivity

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, has placed an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and has made a significant stride towards expanding its global footprint. This strategic decision aims to enhance connectivity between Indian metros and destinations worldwide, marking a new phase of growth for the airline. This order underscores IndiGo’s commitment to providing passengers with exceptional travel options as it ventures into the wide-body aircraft segment. The Airbus A350-900 aircraft, powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent XWB engine renowned for its efficiency and performance, will bolster IndiGo’s fleet with unmatched mission capability.

Deliveries of the Airbus A350-900s are slated to commence from 2027, with the specific configuration of the aircraft to be determined later. IndiGo also holds Purchase Rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft, offering flexibility for future fleet expansion and route development.

The partnership between IndiGo and Airbus has reached new heights with this order, emphasizing the depth and size of their collaboration. Similarly, the alliance with Rolls Royce signifies the beginning of a promising long-term association that promises operational excellence and reliability.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm for this milestone, highlighting its significance for the airline and Indian aviation. He reaffirmed IndiGo’s dedication to being India’s preferred airline and contributing to the nation’s aviation aspirations.

This monumental announcement follows IndiGo’s exceptional performance in 2023, where it welcomed a record 100 million passengers onboard its flights. As one of the fastest-growing airlines globally, this strategic investment in wide-body aircraft underscores IndiGo’s commitment to sustained growth and service excellence.

The celebration of this milestone took place on Thursday at InterGlobe’s Corporate Headquarters in Gurgaon, with key executives from IndiGo, Airbus, and Rolls Royce in attendance. Looking ahead, IndiGo plans to host a conference call on April 30 to provide further insights into this strategic development, aligning with the Indian government’s vision to position the country as a global aviation hub by 2030.

