Leap Welcomes 32 BMW iX In Its Exclusive Fleet

The highly anticipated BMW iX has made its grand entrance into the Indian automotive market, marking a significant milestone in the country’s luxury electric vehicle (EV) segment. Priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), the BMW iX has already garnered attention as India’s first sustainable luxury ground transportation provider, Leap, has integrated 32 BMW iX EVs into its exclusive fleet. This substantial order represents the largest single order of BMW iX vehicles for BMW India, highlighting the growing demand for premium electric mobility solutions.

BMW Group India has solidified its position as a leader in the luxury passenger EV space, having sold 1,474 units in 2023 alone. The company’s electric car portfolio includes a range of models such as the BMW iX1, BMW i4, BMW iX, BMW i7, BMW i7 M70, and Mini 3-Door Cooper SE, all of which are completely built-up (CBU) models.

The BMW iX emerged as the top-selling luxury electric car in India in 2023, with 694 units sold. Its starting price of Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) positions it as a premium offering in the EV segment, catering to discerning customers looking for sustainable luxury and cutting-edge technology.

One of the standout features of the BMW iX is its fifth-gen BMW eDrive technology, which integrates an advanced drive unit within a single housing powered by two electric motors (one on each axle), a single-speed transmission, and sophisticated power electronics. With a robust power output of 326hp, the BMW iX can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.1 seconds, delivering a thrilling driving experience. The vehicle is equipped with two high-voltage batteries with a combined capacity of 76.6kWh, offering an impressive range of up to 425km on a single full charge.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, expressed pride in the BMW iX’s remarkable sales performance, emphasizing its role in advancing the luxury electric vehicle segment in India. The delivery of 32 BMW iX EVs to Leap signifies a shared commitment to sustainable mobility and luxury, setting a new standard in the industry.

Leap, as India’s pioneering luxury transport service dedicated to sustainability, views the incorporation of the BMW iX into its fleet as a significant milestone. Robin Mann, Managing Director of Leap, highlighted the company’s vision for a greener future and its dedication to offering clients the ultimate in luxury electric mobility. The addition of the BMW iX to Leap’s fleet is expected to enhance the travel experience for customers while contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

The introduction of the BMW iX into India’s automotive landscape not only represents a step towards sustainable luxury but also underscores the growing demand for premium electric vehicles that combine performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility. With its cutting-edge technology and luxurious design, the BMW iX is poised to make a lasting impact in the luxury EV segment, offering customers a compelling choice in the realm of sustainable mobility.