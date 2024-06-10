J&K Reasi Terror Attack: Survivors Recount Horror as Assault Claims 9 Lives, Leaves Region In Shock

The recent terrorist assault in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has rattled the region, attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF) with alleged support from Pakistan. According to reports, the attack was meticulously orchestrated to align with the timing of a pilgrimage bus.

Despite a minor delay, the terrorists carried out their deadly strike, claiming the lives of 9 individuals and causing injuries to several others. President Droupadi Murmu and leaders from the BJP have conveyed their sincere condolences, denouncing the attack and expressing solidarity with the impacted families.

The objective was to cause maximum casualties to overshadow the new government’s oath-taking ceremony. Our sources indicate that Terror Commander Reyaz Haider, alias Chotu, is likely the key conspirator behind this heinous act. Chotu infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year and has been operating in the Kathua-Samba belt.

The survivors of the incident shared their firsthand accounts, providing exclusive insights into the terror they experienced during the bus attack by terrorists.

A survivor from Sant-Kabir Nagar, UP spoke about the horror he faced during the attack on their bus and said,”I had gone there to visit Shiv Khori and was on my way back after the visit. The bus had traveled about 2-3 kilometers when gunfire suddenly erupted from the front, targeting us. The gunfire persisted as our bus continued forward and eventually plunged into a gorge. After tumbling down 5-6 times, it got stuck among the rocks.”

He further added, “Everyone was wounded, and the gunfire continued for about 10-15 minutes after the bus had fallen into the gorge. When the firing began, we all ducked, but I believe there were 2-3 people firing at us.”

Another survivor from Balrampur, up shared his experience and, said “After having darshan at Mata Vaishno Devi, I went to Shiv Khori. While returning from there, after 4-5 km, bullets were fired on our bus. The firing did not stop even after our bus fell into the ditch. The driver was shot and then some people were also injured in the firing…”