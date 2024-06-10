600 Individuals Seek Refuge In Assam Amid Violence In Manipur's Jiribam District, Security Heightened

“We have beefed up security along the bordering areas of our side following the fresh violence erupted in Jiribam area in Manipur. We have deployed security personnel, special commando forces and they are patrolling in all bordering areas,” Numal Mahatta said.

“The locals who are peace-loving people are also cooperating with us. Nearly 600 people from Jiribam area have fled towards Assam and they are taking shelter in some of their relative’s places. We are monitoring the situation,” Numal Mahatta added.

#WATCH | SP Cachar district, Numal Mahatta says “We have heightened security along the bordering areas following the violence that erupted in Manipur’s Jiribam area 4 days ago. We have deployed security personnel and special commando forces and they are patrolling all the… pic.twitter.com/NhZKAYv2ka — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

The senior police officer further said that there is a peaceful environment on Assam’s side.

“Everything is peaceful now and there is no report of any incident happened in Assam side. The local MLA has also called a meeting of peace committee at Lakhipur area. Our men are in their duties. We will take strong lawful action against those who will try to make disturbance in our side,” Numal Mahatta said.

Security Measures Tightened