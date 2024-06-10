600 Individuals Seek Refuge In Assam Amid Violence In Manipur's Jiribam District, Security Heightened

“We have beefed up security along the bordering areas of our side following the fresh violence erupted in Jiribam area in Manipur. We have deployed security personnel, special commando forces and they are patrolling in all bordering areas,” Numal Mahatta said.
“The locals who are peace-loving people are also cooperating with us. Nearly 600 people from Jiribam area have fled towards Assam and they are taking shelter in some of their relative’s places. We are monitoring the situation,” Numal Mahatta added.
The senior police officer further said that there is a peaceful environment on Assam’s side.
“Everything is peaceful now and there is no report of any incident happened in Assam side. The local MLA has also called a meeting of peace committee at Lakhipur area. Our men are in their duties. We will take strong lawful action against those who will try to make disturbance in our side,” Numal Mahatta said.
Security Measures Tightened
An official order issued on June 6 announced the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Manipur’s Jiribam district. The decision was made in response to the perceived threat to human lives and properties posed by the unlawful activities of certain anti-social elements.
The District Magistrate directed all District Level Officers (DLOs) to remain vigilant and protect government offices and properties to prevent any damage or loss of important government assets and documents. Additionally, it was clarified that the enforcement of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 was initiated through this office order dated June 6, 2024.
ALSO READ: J&K Reasi Terror Attack: 9 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge | NewsX Exclusive