J&K Reasi Terror Attack: 9 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge | NewsX Exclusive
J&K Reasi Terror Attack: 9 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge | NewsX Exclusive
President Droupadi Murmu, along with several BJP leaders, has conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the Reasi terror attack. They have strongly condemned the assault on a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district.
The Resistance Front (TRF), supported by Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday.
In an exclusive report, NewsX has uncovered that the terror attack on the pilgrims’ convoy in Reasi was meticulously planned 48 hours in advance. The terrorists aimed to strike the bus at 5:30 PM, but the bus was delayed by 30 minutes, slightly altering the execution of their plan.
#ReasiTerrorAttack | A group of terrorists open fire at a Katra-bound pilgrimage bus in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack has claimed 9 lives and injured several others.
Ajay Jandyal has filed a ground report from the incident spot.@ajayjandyal
The objective was to cause maximum casualties to overshadow the new government’s oath-taking ceremony. Our sources indicate that Terror Commander Reyaz Haider, alias Chotu, is likely the key conspirator behind this heinous act. Chotu infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year and has been operating in the Kathua-Samba belt.
President Droupadi Murmu, along with several BJP leaders, has conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the Reasi terror attack. They have strongly condemned the assault on a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district. The attack, which left nine individuals feared dead and 33 others injured, has elicited widespread condemnation and sorrow.
President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her grief in a statement, stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the loss of several pilgrims’ lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.” Labeling the attack as a heinous crime against humanity, Murmu emphasized the need for unequivocal condemnation and solidarity with the affected families.
WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE GROUND REPORT BY NEWSX ON YOUTUBE