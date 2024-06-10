J&K Reasi Terror Attack: 9 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive report, NewsX has uncovered that the terror attack on the pilgrims’ convoy in Reasi was meticulously planned 48 hours in advance. The terrorists aimed to strike the bus at 5:30 PM, but the bus was delayed by 30 minutes, slightly altering the execution of their plan.

A group of terrorists open fire at a Katra-bound pilgrimage bus in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack has claimed 9 lives and injured several others.

The objective was to cause maximum casualties to overshadow the new government’s oath-taking ceremony. Our sources indicate that Terror Commander Reyaz Haider, alias Chotu, is likely the key conspirator behind this heinous act. Chotu infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year and has been operating in the Kathua-Samba belt.