Kapil Sibal Criticizes ED's Politicization Of CM Kejriwal's Temporary Release

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly politicizing the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail. Sibal questioned the ED’s stance, highlighting the case of Hardik Patel, who contested elections after being convicted and later joined the BJP.

“Yesterday, ED presented its side before the Supreme Court, arguing against granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, citing campaigning as a legal right, not a Constitutional one. While this is correct, the law also allows individuals convicted of crimes to participate in campaigning if their punishment is stayed by the court,” Sibal .

He further pointed out the case of Hardik Patel, who was convicted but managed to contest elections after obtaining a stay from the Supreme Court. Sibal questioned the ED’s approach, asking, “What kind of politics is ED doing?”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to issue an order today on Kejriwal’s interim bail plea in the money laundering case filed against him by the ED concerning the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 as part of a probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He has argued that his arrest during the General Elections is motivated by extraneous factors.

On April 9, the High Court dismissed Kejriwal’s plea for release from jail, stating that his absence from multiple ED summons undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister. The court suggested that his arrest was a consequence of his non-cooperation.

