Kejriwal's Insulin Row: Tihar Jail Claims His Health To Be Fine

According to the media source, doctors from AIIMS Delhi conducted a consultation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was in Tihar Jail via video conferencing on Saturday. The consultation, lasting 40 minutes, assured Kejriwal that he had no significant health issues and recommended he continue his prescribed medications.

This development arose amidst controversy over Kejriwal’s health during his judicial custody, with the AAP claiming that he was being deprived of insulin, which they argued could lead to a “slow death.”

The video conference on Saturday was arranged by the Tihar Jail Administration at the request of Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal. The consultation included a thorough review of the jailed Chief Minister’s Glucose Monitoring Sensor records, dietary habits, and medication regimen.

Notably, the topic of insulin was neither brought up by Kejriwal nor suggested by the attending doctors during the video consultation.

However, AAP sources countered the Tihar Jail authorities’ claims, stating that Kejriwal had not been seen by a doctor for 20 days. They accused the authorities of deliberately endangering Kejriwal’s life and questioned the reasoning behind withholding insulin from someone with a blood sugar level of 300.

AAP leader Atishi said to the media, ” Arvind Kejriwal is in jail for the last 20 days. He has been a diabetic for 30 years and his sugar level has crossed 300. If you ask any doctor in the world, he will say that a sugar level above 300 can’t be controlled without insulin. But, the Tihar administration at the direction of the BJP has denied insulin. Such cruelty even didn’t happen under the Britishers…What kind of cruelty is this from the BJP that they’re denying insulin to a diabetic having a sugar level above 300.”