Monsoon Reaches In Kerala To Arrive Delhi Soon

As the nation lands on the lap of heatstroke, monsoon has arrived in Kerala and progressed into parts of the northeast on Thursday, a day earlier than predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office had previously forecasted the monsoon to reach Kerala by May 31. Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to a surplus in May’s rainfall.

The usual monsoon onset date for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam is June 5. However, scientists have noted that Cyclone Remal, which impacted West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, drew the monsoonal flow into the Bay of Bengal, causing its early arrival in the northeast.

The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi, which experienced record-breaking heat on Wednesday, by the end of June. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet, told the media that Delhi is likely to see the monsoon by June 27.

According to the IMD, India is anticipated to receive an average amount of rainfall in June, although temperatures are likely to remain above normal. This year’s monsoon rains are predicted to be 106% of the long-term average.

Also Read: Air Conditioner Blasts Amid Intense Heat, Massive Fire Erupts In Noida

The IMD defines average or normal rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm for the four-month season.

The monsoon is crucial for India’s agriculture, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area depending on it. It is also vital for replenishing reservoirs necessary for drinking water and power generation across the country.

Show Full Article