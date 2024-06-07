PM Modi Condemns Opposition, Asserts NDA's Dominance and Commitment to Good Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a serious dig at the opposition INDIA bloc while addressing a gathering of the newly MPs at Parliament on Friday. He accused them of attempting to undermine India’s democratic process by questioning the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Modi recounted his concerns on the day of election results, quipping, “When results were coming out on June 4, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya (Is the EVM dead or alive). Before 4 June, these people (opposition) were constantly blaming EVMs and they were determined to make people lose faith in the democratic process of India.I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM But by the evening of June 4, unko taale lag gaye. EVM ne unko chup kar diya (EVM silenced them). This is the strength of India’s democracy, its fairness. I hope I won’t get to hear about EVM for 5 years. But when we go into 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVM. The country will never forgive them.”

Modi launched a scathing criticism on the opposition for their relentless criticism of EVMs, suggesting that their intent was to shake the confidence of the people of India in the country’s electoral system. He expressed satisfaction that the EVM controversy had been quelled, emphasizing the resilience and fairness of India’s democracy. However, he cautioned that the issue might resurface in the future.

Turning his attention to the Congress party, Modi ridiculed their inability to secure a significant number of seats in successive elections. He critiqued, “Even after 10 years, Congress could not touch the figure of 100 seats. If we combine the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections, Congress did not even get as many seats as BJP got in this election. I can clearly see the people of the INDI alliance were sinking slowly earlier, now they are going to sink at a fast pace.” He further asserted that when there is such an unwavering trust and confidence placed in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by the nation, it directly correlates with increased expectations for governance.

“I had said earlier that the work of the last 10 years is just a trailer. And this is my commitment,” Modi reaffirmed his commitment to accelerating the pace of development and fulfilling the aspirations of the country without delay. He emphasized the values of humility and inclusivity, asserting that victory should not breed arrogance or disparagement of the defeated.

“We were neither defeated nor are we defeated. But our behaviour after the 4th shows our identity that we know how to digest victory. Our values are such that we do not develop frenzy in the lap of victory and neither do we have the values of mocking the defeated. We protect the victorious and we do not have the perversion of mocking the defeated. These are our values,”

In a formal proceeding, Modi was elected as the leader of the BJP, the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, and the leader of the Lok Sabha. Leaders of NDA allies garlanded him, symbolizing their support and unity.

Highlighting the historical significance of the NDA coalition, Modi praised its enduring legacy and the contributions of stalwart leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Parkash Singh Badal. NDA is a group committed to the nation first. It must have been assembled in the beginning after a long period of 30 years. But today I can say that NDA is an organic alliance in the political system of India and great leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray…who sown the seed, today the people of India have watered the trust of NDA and turned that seed into a fruitful one. We all have the legacy of such great leaders and we are proud of it. In the past 10 years, we have tried to move forward with the same legacy, the same values of NDA and to take the country forward,”He underscored the alliance’s commitment to consensus-building and described it as the most successful coalition in India’s political landscape.

Modi reiterated the NDA’s dedication to good governance and welfare policies, “I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward…NDA has completed around 3 decades, it is no ordinary thing…I can say that this is the most successful alliance.” He asserted that the alliance epitomizes effective administration. He expressed gratitude to the NDA leaders for their endorsement and said, “The NDA government has given good governance to the country and in a way, just saying NDA becomes synonymous with good governance. Poor welfare and good governance have been paramount in the focus of all of us.” He vowed to continue working towards consensus and national progress.

Earlier this week, NDA leaders passed a resolution to elect Modi as their leader, setting the stage for his anticipated oath-taking ceremony on June 9.

