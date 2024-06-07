Narendra Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress, 'Congress Won't Be Able To Cross 100 Mark In 10 Years'

Narendra Modi, set to be sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister on Sunday (June 9), took a swipe at perennial rivals Congress for their performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He pointed out that while Congress had failed to secure over 100 seats in three consecutive elections (2014, 2019, and 2024), his BJP achieved that feat in just one election cycle.

“The Congress couldn’t achieve in three elections what we accomplished in one. They won’t reach the 100-seat mark even in a century,” Mr. Modi proudly proclaimed.

#WATCH | At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Even after 10 years, Congress could not touch the figure of 100 seats. If we combine the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections, Congress did not even get as many seats as BJP got in this election. I can… pic.twitter.com/uQ5TGgZkxS — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Leading the opposition INDIA bloc in this election, Congress secured 99 seats out of the 328 it contested. While this marked the party’s best performance in 15 years, with previous tallies of 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019, it fell short of the triple-digit mark.

The last time Congress crossed the 100-seat threshold was in 2009 when it secured 206 seats, contributing to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s United Progressive Alliance securing a second term.

#WATCH | At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi says, “…People would approach you and say that they can get you a cabinet berth…Now the technology is such that a list with my signatures can come out…I urge you that all these attempts are useless…I urge all MPs to… pic.twitter.com/slco89auZI — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

However, Mr. Modi’s taunt may be premature, as there’s a possibility for Congress to reach the 100-seat milestone if Vishal Patil, a party defector who won from Maharashtra’s Sangli, rejoins the party.

In a recent post on social media platform X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed gratitude for the support of elected MP Vishal Patil, indicating a potential boost for Congress’ seat count.

He also took a jibe at the INDIA bloc and questioned, “EVM is alive or deadc?”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “When results were coming out on 4th June, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya. These people (Opposition) had decided to ensure that people stop believing… pic.twitter.com/X6nWABhzcH — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Show Full Article