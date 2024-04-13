PM Modi Set For Roadshow in Mangaluru, Karnataka

After addressing a massive rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur and conducting a roadshow in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold a roadshow in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Sunday, April 14th. Party sources indicate that preparations for the event are in full swing.

Despite the Congress governing Karnataka, the BJP aims to secure victory in all Lok Sabha seats in the southern state. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city, Sathish Kumpala, the BJP’s district president of Dakshin Kannada, shared insights with ANI on Friday saying,

“The people here are very happy that PM Modi is visiting us.

We are anticipating about one lakh people to line the streets for his roadshow. Our karyakartas (party workers) will also be enthused and motivated seeing PM Modi among them. There is a festival-like ambience here in Mangluru ahead of the roadshow. We will showcase the cultural heritage of Dakshina Kannada during the roadshow. The people, as well as party workers from Dakshin Kannada 8 Assembly constituency, will gather in numbers for the roadshow on April 14.”

The roadshow is set to begin at 6 pm on Sunday, with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the event by laying a garland at the bust of Narayana Guru at Narayana Guru Circle. “The roadshow will proceed towards Mangaluru Municipal Corporation in Lalbagh, followed by MG Road after Ballalbagh. It will then proceed through Navabharat Circle via PVS Circle and continue along KS Rao Road, before culminating near the Hampankatte signal,” Kumpala informed ANI on Friday.

Also sharing the enthusiasm around PM Modi’s visit to Mangaluru, Nalinkumar Kateel, the sitting BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, told ANI, “Lakhs of people will come out on the streets to welcome PM Modi on April 14. He (BJP candidate Brijesh Chowta) will win the polls by a handsome margin. We even fared well here in the Assembly elections, winning 6 out of 8 seats here and all 5 seats in Udupi. We are hopeful of winning all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.”

Captain Brijesh Chowta, a former serviceman, has been selected as the BJP’s candidate for the Dakshina Kannada constituency this time. The Dakshina Kannada parliamentary constituency comprises 8 assembly segments. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nalin Kumar Kateel, contesting from Dakshina Kannada on a BJP ticket, secured a comfortable victory with 7,72,754 votes.

Mithun M Rai of the Congress came second, trailing by a margin of 2,73,367 votes. In the 2014 general elections, Kateel also emerged victorious in the same seat against Janardhana Poojary of the Congress, obtaining 6,42,452 votes. The Congress candidate lagged behind by 1,43,480 votes. Polling for Dakshina Kannada is scheduled to take place on April 26th.

