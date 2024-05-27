Prajwal Revanna Apologies, Says, 'Will Appear Before SIT On May 31'

Karnataka lawmaker Prajwal Revanna – who fled to Germany last month, shortly after horrific sex crimes allegations by women who said he forced them into sexual acts that were then filmed – released a video statement Monday afternoon, claiming he has been suffering from “depression”.

#WATCH | In a self-made video, JDS MP Prajwal Revanna says, “I will appear before SIT on 31 May.” He said, “…When elections were held on 26th April, there was no case against me and no SIT was formed, my foreign trip was pre-planned. I came to know about the allegations while… pic.twitter.com/7Rt5b0Opi4 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

“I apologize to my parents… I was in depression. I will come (back to India) and appear before the SIT (a special investigative team set up by the state government) on May 31 (Friday),” Revanna said.

Here’s the transcript: I have come to give information about my whereabouts. I have not run away. My political development is intolerably contrived. There is a conspiracy against me. Some forces have conspired together against me. However, I apologize to my grandfather, and JDS workers. I will come to India on 31st May at 10 am and attend the hearing before the SIT. The foreign trip was pre-arranged. However, I will come to India and face trial,” Prajwal Revanna said in the video.

“I will arrive in Karnataka this Friday and cooperate with the SIT investigation. I have great respect for the law. I was shocked to hear the allegations made against me. For this reason, I was in isolation for a few days. The foreign trip was pre-arranged. I came to know about the case after I came abroad. Everyone including Rahul Gandhi gave statements against me on the stage. By that, he carried out a political conspiracy. However, I will come to the state and cooperate with the investigation. I am confident I will come out of this case free of charge.”

Revanna is a senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and the grandson of party patriarch and ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of ex-Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

He is also the sitting MP from Karnataka’s Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which he has been nominated to defend in the 2024 general election. The JDS is allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP.

