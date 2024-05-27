Arvind Kejriwal Questions 'Is PM Modi Sent By God?'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to clarify its stance on whether it believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘divine incarnation.’ This query stemmed from a recent television interview where PM Modi expressed his conviction that he was sent by God.

Kejriwal highlighted the evolution of Modi’s public persona over the years. “In 2014, Modi ji referred to himself as the country’s prime servant. By 2019, he called himself a Chowkidar. Now, in 2024, Modi ji claims he was not born from his mother’s womb but is an incarnation of God,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

2014 में मोदी जी ने कहा कि वे देश के प्रधान सेवक हैं 2019 में उन्होंने कहा कि वे चौकीदार हैं अब 2024 में मोदी जी कह रहे हैं कि वे अपनी माँ की कोख से पैदा नहीं हुए बल्कि वे भगवान के अवतार हैं उनकी पार्टी के एक वरिष्ठ नेता ने कहा कि भगवान जगन्नाथ जी भी मोदी जी के भक्त हैं क्या… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 27, 2024

The RSS, founded in September 1925, has been the ideological backbone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), transforming it from a nascent group into a political juggernaut. Kejriwal also referenced a senior BJP leader’s comment likening Lord Jagannath to a devotee of Modi. “Does the RSS also hold that Modi Ji is a divine incarnation? The RSS should clarify its position,” he urged.

Currently on interim bail until June 1 in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam, Kejriwal has been vociferously criticizing PM Modi during his Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign.

In the interview, PM Modi remarked, “Until my mother was alive, I believed I was born biologically. After her demise, reflecting on my experiences, I am convinced I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body; it was given by God. That’s why I have the ability, strength, purity of heart, and inspiration to do this. I’m merely an instrument sent by God.”

Kejriwal and other opposition leaders have accused the Prime Minister of wielding central investigation agencies against political adversaries as elections approach. Modi’s ‘sent by God’ comment has sparked criticism from various political figures.

PM Modi is repeatedly saying that he has been sent by God for special purposes. Actually he wants to assert that he is not accountable to any earthly authority. Modi is preparing people’s minds to believe that his right to rule is derived from God and not from the ‘people’. pic.twitter.com/ACcNZ4hiFy — प्रशांत कमल (@prashant_kamal1) May 23, 2024

Listen to this from the horses mouth!🙄🫣

PM Modi believes he has been sent by God. His ‘urja’ Is not biological…but God sent. For a greater mission on earth…😵

Now r we surprised by the Jagannath-is-a-Modi-Bhakt reference of Sambit Patra !? pic.twitter.com/OLzITax1t1 — sangeeta mehra (@sango20) May 21, 2024

Modi feels he was “not born biologically” but one “sent by God” Is Modi the offspring of a pious celibate peacock? Is there a connection to his love for peafowl in the PM house? Cartoon: Mir Suhail pic.twitter.com/TjMc6j6OFw — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) May 25, 2024

As of May 25, voting for 486 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats has concluded. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), aiming for a historic third term under Modi’s leadership, has set an ambitious goal of winning 400 seats in this election. They face stiff competition from the opposition, united under the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Show Full Article