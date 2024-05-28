Prime accused In Rajkot TRP Game Zone Fire Incident Arrested

Police announced on Sunday that they have apprehended the primary suspect in the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire tragedy. Dhaval Thakkar, a resident of Abu Road, had evaded capture since the incident, which resulted in the loss of 28 lives.

Following the arrest, Banaskantha Local Crime Branch and Rajkot Police collaborated in apprehending Thakkar. Additionally, a court in Rajkot district remanded three other suspects, Yuvraj Hari Singh Solanki, Nitin Jain, and Rahul Rathod, to police custody for 14 days on Monday. Tushar Gokani, the special public prosecutor, confirmed the court’s decision.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Special Public Prosecutor Tushar Gokani said, “Today the accused were brought before the honourable court and further police custody of 14 days was sought. Out of 6 accused named in the FIR, 3 accused persons were arrested, of which two are named in the FIR and one of them was not named.”

“The main ground of remand was that they were not cooperating during the investigation. They (the accused) are giving ‘evasive replies’ to whatever questions are asked and whatever documents are asked.

They are saying it was burnt in the incident. They are not cooperating in the investigation and that was the main ground–to seek their cooperation and elicit the truth from them,” said the official.

“We told the court that the main accused are on the run, and these accused persons make evasive replies and are not cooperating with the investigating agencies,” Gokani said.