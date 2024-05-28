Prime accused In Rajkot TRP Game Zone Fire Incident Arrested

Police announced on Sunday that they have apprehended the primary suspect in the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire tragedy. Dhaval Thakkar, a resident of Abu Road, had evaded capture since the incident, which resulted in the loss of 28 lives.
Following the arrest, Banaskantha Local Crime Branch and Rajkot Police collaborated in apprehending Thakkar. Additionally, a court in Rajkot district remanded three other suspects, Yuvraj Hari Singh Solanki, Nitin Jain, and Rahul Rathod, to police custody for 14 days on Monday. Tushar Gokani, the special public prosecutor, confirmed the court’s decision.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Special Public Prosecutor Tushar Gokani said, “Today the accused were brought before the honourable court and further police custody of 14 days was sought. Out of 6 accused named in the FIR, 3 accused persons were arrested, of which two are named in the FIR and one of them was not named.”
“The main ground of remand was that they were not cooperating during the investigation. They (the accused) are giving ‘evasive replies’ to whatever questions are asked and whatever documents are asked.
They are saying it was burnt in the incident. They are not cooperating in the investigation and that was the main ground–to seek their cooperation and elicit the truth from them,” said the official.
“We told the court that the main accused are on the run, and these accused persons make evasive replies and are not cooperating with the investigating agencies,” Gokani said.
He mentioned that the accused, Solanki, attempted to feign remorse before the court, presumably to convey contrition for the events that transpired. “When he entered the court, he tried to project that he had remorse for the incident and everyone felt that he was crying. After five minutes, he was laughing and arguing with the court,” Gokani said.
“This very accused seemed like he was crying as soon as he entered the court but in just a few minutes he started laughing and he said that ‘these kinds of things happen,’ which was taken in a serious note by the honourable court,” said Gokani.
Officials Suspended
In the aftermath of the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, the Gujarat government has taken action by suspending seven officials, which includes two police inspectors and civic staff from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, citing negligence in their duties. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, all gaming zones in Vadodara were inspected and subsequently temporarily closed down.
What Went Down
Over the weekend, a tragic incident unfolded at a gaming zone in Rajkot as a fierce fire broke out, plunging the city into sorrow. CCTV footage captured the harrowing scene as sparks from welding ignited plastic materials, unleashing a blaze that overwhelmed workers, rendering them helpless in their panic. Initial reports indicate the possibility of an electrical short circuit contributing to the fire’s ignition.
As the flames rapidly engulfed the premises, a makeshift structure adjacent to the entrance crumbled, ensnaring numerous individuals within. Despite the presence of fire safety equipment, the facility’s solitary emergency exit proved inadequate. The intensity of the inferno left several victims unrecognizable, their bodies charred beyond identification, prompting the need for DNA testing.
The Gujarat High Court criticized the municipal authorities of the city for their negligence in certifying at least two similar establishments. The court expressed anger after learning that these gaming zones had been operational for over two years without obtaining the required permits, including fire safety certificates.
The court discovered that there were 34 mini-gaming zones inside malls, three of which were found to be operating without the mandatory no-objection certificate from the fire department, sparking scrutiny.
Government Response
In response to the tragic incident, the state government has established a five-member investigative team headed by Additional Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi to delve into the matter. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has pledged compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
This devastating occurrence has not only underscored glaring deficiencies in safety protocols and regulations but has also catalyzed a wider discourse on accountability and the imperative for rigorous enforcement of safety standards.
