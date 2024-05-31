Rajasthan High Court Urges National Emergency Declaration Due to Severe Heatwave

The Rajasthan High Court has issued a compelling plea to the Indian government, urging it to declare a national emergency in response to the ongoing heatwave that has claimed hundreds of lives across the nation. With temperatures soaring well beyond 45 degrees Celsius in several cities, the court highlighted the severity of the situation and criticized authorities for failing to adequately safeguard the public from the scorching heat.

In its directive, the court emphasized the urgency of the matter, highlighting the irreversible consequences of inaction on future generations. Recognizing the need for immediate action, the court directed the state government to establish compensation funds for the families of those who succumb to heat-related illnesses.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions in the form of the heatwave, hundreds of people have lost their lives this month,” the Rajasthan High Court said on Thursday.

Moreover, the court proposed a crucial step forward by recommending that India classify heatwaves as “national calamities.” This designation would enable the swift mobilization of emergency relief measures, akin to responses deployed for floods, cyclones, and other natural disasters.

The court’s stance underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that climate change has heighten heatwave conditions, making them longer, more frequent, and more intense. As India grapples with soaring temperatures, the strain on resources and infrastructure becomes increasingly evident, as evidenced by record-high power consumption in cities like New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Five individuals have tragically passed away in Aurangabad, Bihar, due to heatstroke. Watch the Video.

#WATCH | Bihar: As the temperature rises, 5 people die due to heat stroke in Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/JHVMJixp1u — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Researchers assert that human-induced climate change is a primary driver behind the intensifying heat impact in India, sounding a critical alarm for immediate action. In the face of this escalating crisis, the Rajasthan High Court’s call for a national emergency declaration serves as a pivotal moment for prioritizing public safety and resilience against the growing threat of extreme weather events.

