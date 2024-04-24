Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Sanju Samson's Inclusion in Indian T20 Squad

Congress stalwart and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor came out in strong support of fellow MP and cricket enthusiast Harbhajan Singh after the latter expressed his admiration for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. Harbhajan Singh’s endorsement of Samson for a prominent role in India’s T20 World Cup squad garnered support from Tharoor, who emphasized the cricketer’s potential.

In a tweet from his official account, Harbhajan Singh asserted that there should be no debate regarding the inclusion of wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Singh further advocated for grooming Samson as the next T20 captain after Rohit Sharma, citing the young player’s impressive performance in the recent IPL matches.

Responding to Singh’s sentiments, Shashi Tharoor echoed a longstanding view, asserting that Sanju Samson has not received the selectorial recognition commensurate with his talent and contributions.

Delighted to agree with my fellow MP @harbhajan_singh on both @ybj_19 and @IamSanjuSamson ! Have been arguing for years that Sanju has not had the selectoral breaks he deserved. Now he is the leading Keeper-batsman in the @IPL but is still not discussed when the team is debated.… https://t.co/ZaqVHMIpTT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 24, 2024

“For years, I have argued that Sanju Samson has not received the selection opportunities he deserves. He is now the standout keeper-batsman in the IPL, yet his name remains absent from crucial team discussions. Justice for Sanju,” tweeted the Congress MP.

Tharoor’s endorsement of Samson’s talent is not new. Last year, he criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for overlooking Samson’s potential, particularly during the T20I series against Australia. Tharoor advocated for Samson’s inclusion as the captain of the team in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul.

This is truly inexplicable. @IamSanjuSamson should have not just been selected, he should have led the side in the absence of all the seniors. His captaincy experience with Kerala and @rajasthanroyals is more current than SKY’s. Our selectors need to explain themselves to the… https://t.co/W251o89jzs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 21, 2023

“This is truly inexplicable. Sanju Samson should not only have been selected but should have led the side in the absence of all the seniors. His recent captaincy experience with Kerala and Rajasthan Royals is more relevant than SKY’s (Surya Kumar Yadav). Our selectors owe an explanation to the cricket-loving public,” Tharoor had remarked.

Currently contesting from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shashi Tharoor’s vocal support for Sanju Samson underscores his commitment to sports development and recognition of young talent in Indian cricket.

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala are scheduled to vote in a single phase on April 26, with the election results expected to be announced on June 4.

