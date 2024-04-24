Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a 30-minute encounter in Tihar Jail on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Bharadwaj conveyed Kejriwal’s message to the public, urging them not to be concerned about his well-being.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bharadwaj disclosed that the conversation took place through the iron mesh of the ‘mulakat jangla’, a partition that separates visitors from inmates. Kejriwal conveyed his strength and determination to continue his fight with the support of the people of Delhi.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar jail today: AAP (File photos) pic.twitter.com/58lYNNxfb5 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024

Kejriwal, who has been in custody since March 21 due to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into a money laundering case, remains steadfast in his role as Delhi’s leader, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserting that he will govern from jail.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak visited Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15. Pathak revealed that Kejriwal plans to meet with two ministers each week to review the progress of work in their respective departments.

Despite his incarceration, Kejriwal continues to address important issues such as water supply and healthcare services through messages to his ministers and party MLAs, emphasizing his commitment to serving the people of Delhi.