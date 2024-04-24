Supreme Court Petition Seeks SIT Probe into Alleged Quid Pro Quo via Electoral Bonds

A recent plea filed in the Supreme Court has requested a court-monitored probe into suspected instances of “apparent quid pro quo” by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Quid pro quo allegedly involves political parties, corporates, and officials of investigating agencies in donations facilitated through electoral bonds.

The plea, advocated by Prashant Bhushan, brings to light serious concerns over potential malpractices and illicit exchanges of favors through the electoral bonds system, which was initially designed to facilitate anonymous political funding. This plea is followed after the landmark decision was made by a five-judge constitution bench on February 15 invalidating the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme.

In response to the Supreme Court’s directives, the State Bank of India, designated as the authorized seller of electoral bonds, divulged pertinent data to the Election Commission. Subsequently, the Election Commission made this information publicly accessible.

The petition specifically urges authorities to launch an investigation into the funding origins of “shell companies and financially struggling enterprises” that channeled donations to various political entities, as disclosed in electoral bonds data. Additionally, the plea calls for a directive to reclaim donated amounts from political parties if they are identified as part of “quid pro quo arrangements” involving proceeds of criminal activities.

The electoral bonds initiative, introduced by the government on January 2, 2018, aimed to offer an alternative to cash contributions to political parties, with the objective of enhancing transparency in political financing.