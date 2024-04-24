BJP's Mukesh Dalal Speaks On His Victory From Surat | NewsX Exclusive

The largest democratic exercise is in full swing, and the BJP has already notched its inaugural victory in the Lok Sabha elections, with its candidate from Surat, Mukesh Dalal, winning uncontested. The victory has come after the nomination of the main opposition from Congress was rejected and other candidates had withdrawn their nominations as well. A toal of eight candidates who are mostly independent along with Pyare Lal Bharti from the BSP had also withdrawn their nominations.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, we delve deeper into the matter with the first victor of the Lok Sabha elections from the Surat constituency, Mr. Mukesh Dalal, alongside Anchor Pia Mann.

Firstly in the conversation Mr Mukesh Dalal Conveyed his thoughts on the very first victory that he had secured for his party, the BJP, in the Lok Sabha elections, and said, “I naturally do feel good,but it is not a quesion of feeling good but its a question of responsibility, and we have innitiated the target set by Narendra Modi of 400 seats, and the Surat Parliamentary seat has preceded the lead by giving one seat uncontested from here”.

When asked whether he was confident that the BJP would replicate its victory as it did in the 2019 elections, considering that all 26 seats in Gujarat were won by the BJP, and if there is a possibility of a similar outcome occurring again, to which his response was, “I have no doubt whatsoever, and not just me the people of the state as well as the country have no doubt about it”.

On being asked if the country has witnessed the Gujarat model being successful and how proud do you feel about it, he replied, “Gujarat model has always been successful and, naturally being a BJP worker i feel proud that Gujarat model has now become acceptable to all the country”.

Later in the interview, we delved deeper into what he anticipates during his tenure in the upcoming 5 years, and will a double engine government facilitate his work, to which he replied, “Narendra Modi is going to be in power for the third consecutive term there is no doubt about that, and Surat is a global city and various projects are taking shape in it”. He furthere iterated that he will boost the speed of the projects that are underway during his tenure for a swift and speedy completion.

Furthermore, we explored the opposition’s stance, particularly its consistent criticism of PM Modi regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the legislation on criminal laws passed by Parliament. We questioned whether the populace would heed the opposition’s concerns or react to the actions taken by PM Modi over the past decade. He elaborated on the topic and said, “As far as CAA is concerned Narendra Modi has said that it is going to be implemented”. He further iterated that the opposition is distorted and they have no common ground to stand on.

The insightful discussion on the NewsX exclusive concluded, leaving us with a clearer understanding of the matter at hand. The BJP’s initial victory in Surat during the Lok Sabha elections is undeniably a positive indicator for the party as the gargantuan electoral process unfolds.

