Tis Hazari Court Denies Bail To Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

During the hearing, Swati Maliwal, visibly distressed, voiced her opposition to the bail plea, citing threats she had been receiving. She became emotional, shedding tears in court. “They have a huge troll machinery, they have pumped the machinery, she said in the court.

“The accused was taken to Mumbai and Lucknow by the leaders of the party. If this accused is released on bail there would be a threat to me and my family,” she added.

READ MORE: Prajwal Revanna Apologies, Says, ‘Will Appear Before SIT On May 31’

Initially, the Delhi Police contested the bail application, arguing that it wasn’t filed in the appropriate court.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan countered, asserting that the bail application was indeed maintainable in the current court, which holds jurisdiction over cases involving Section 308 of the IPC. He argued that the complainant visited the CM’s residence and contacted PA Bibhav Kumar, who was not present there. Despite the absence and lack of permission or prior appointment, she proceeded to the CM’s residence.

“Can anyone enter in this manner, this is the official residence of CM,” Senior Advocate Hariharan argued.

“There was a trespass and a report was also filed. She had no appointment for a meeting, and there was no message of her arrival,” he further argued.