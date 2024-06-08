When Will The First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha Commence? Here's What We Know

Narendra Modi will participate in the swearing-in ceremony to take oath as the Prime Minister for his historic third term. The event will take place on June 9. His cabinet will also be participating in the same. And, with this the 18th Lok Sabha session will commence soon.

According to a leading publication, sources indicated that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is expected to begin around June 15. The session is set to start in the third week of June with the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected members, which is anticipated to last for two days. Following this, a new Speaker will be elected.

The president will then address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha the next day, formally inaugurating the session. The final decision on the session dates will be made by the new Union Cabinet. During the session, Prime Minister Modi will introduce the members of his Council of Ministers to both Houses. The session is likely to conclude on June 22.

The Cabinet is expected to convene shortly after the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening i.e June 9. On June 5, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha following the Union Cabinet’s advice.

On Friday, Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after BJP chief J P Nadda presented her with a letter confirming Modi’s election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. NDA leaders also submitted their letters of support.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of the halfway mark in the 543-member House. However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a total of 293 seats, securing a comfortable majority.

