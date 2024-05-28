Who Chief Shines Spotlight On India's Global Traditional Medicine Center At World Health Assembly

During his speech at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), highlighted the establishment of the Global Traditional Medicine Centre in India and the inaugural global summit on traditional medicine. This summit was organized by the WHO in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush.

Advancing Technology Transfer and Manufacturing

While presenting his report to the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Ghebreyesus said, “With WHO leadership, opportunities for technology transfer and geographically diversified manufacturing continue to expand. 15 partners joined the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme, and with WHO support, have started expanding the technology pipeline to include new vaccines of regional and global interest.”

“We also established the Global Traditional Medicine Centre in India, and hosted the first global summit on traditional medicine,” he added.

Establishment of Global Traditional Medicine Centre

In 2022, the WHO and the Government of India inked a pact to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. With a substantial investment of USD 250 million from the Indian government, this global hub for traditional medicine endeavors to integrate traditional healing practices with modern science and technology to enhance global health, as per a WHO press release.

Achievements and Commitments

During his speech at the World Health Assembly, he acknowledged that 2023 was a year marked by numerous hurdles but also significant accomplishments. He described it as a fruitful year for the WHO in its efforts to facilitate access to medications and other healthcare products.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We prequalified 120 medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and other products last year for HIV, malaria, multidrug-resistant TB, Ebola, polio and COVID-19, as well as the first long-acting insulin analogues.”

“We issued eight alerts for substandard or falsified medical products; And we standardized nomenclature for more than 300 cell and gene therapies – it sounds boring, but it’s one of those things that WHO does that no one notices, but which makes a huge difference to researchers, manufacturers and prescribers,” he added.