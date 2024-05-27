Gutka, Pan Masala Banned In Telangana With Immediate Effect

The Telangana government has enacted a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of gutka and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine, effective from May 24, 2024. This decision, aimed at safeguarding public health, is enforced under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, according to an order from the Food Safety Commissioner.

The official order states, “Telangana state hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutka/pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine in sachets, pouches, packages, containers, or any other form, throughout the State of Telangana for one year starting from May 24, 2024.”

The Commissioner of Food Safety has issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of 𝐆𝐮𝐭𝐤𝐡𝐚 / 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚 which contains tobacco and nicotine, with effect from 24.05.2024.#HealthyTelangana #NicotineBan pic.twitter.com/IjucPX5HPa — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 26, 2024

This measure addresses the severe health risks associated with gutka and pan masala consumption, which are frequently linked to oral cancer, oral submucous fibrosis, and other serious health issues.

Health Risks:

reduce life expectancy and of course the quality of life

increase risk of many conditions and diseases as well as of dying prematurely

