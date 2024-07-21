Introducing The 20-20-20 Rule: Here's An Easy Way To Relief Your Eyes

In a stance to take a break from constant eye usage, here is a 20-20-20 rule introduced. This 20-20-20 rule involves taking a 20 seconds break from the digital screen.

Here is a way how this rule can help in escaping dry/blury eyes:

Make sure to take a 20 seconds break amid every 20 minutes.

Estimating a distance of 20 feet can be tricky, but looking at something more than 20 feet away is just as effective. If unsure, choose a farther distance rather than a closer one.

If there’s a window nearby, use your 20-second breaks to look outside at a distant object; it’s often easier to find something far away outdoors.

You can also download apps designed to help with the 20-20-20 rule. The National Keratoconus Foundation recommends options like EyePro and Awareness.



Although scientific research on the effectiveness of the 20-20-20 rule is limited, both the American Optometric Association (AOA) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommend it to help reduce eye strain.

A 2013 study involving 795 university students found that those who periodically focused on distant objects while using the computer experienced fewer symptoms of computer vision syndrome, such as eye strain, watery or dry eyes, and blurred vision.

In a small 2020 study, patients at a university eye clinic were advised to follow the 20-20-20 rule. After 20 days, self-reports showed no change in computer eye strain symptoms, but a clinical test called “tear break-up time” indicated a significant reduction in dry eye.

Other studies suggest that taking short breaks allows the eye’s focusing muscles to relax, which may help relieve eye strain.

