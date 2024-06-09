Yogi Adityanath Urges Ministers to Ditch VIP Culture, Connect with Citizens, Post Disappointing LS Results

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has called for a swift resumption of development projects following the recent elections. In a meeting with cabinet and state ministers, he emphasized the importance of ministers renouncing VIP culture and engaging directly with the people. Adityanath stressed the need for establishing coordination with the public on local issues and addressing their concerns with sensitivity.

Despite the BJP’s less-than-expected performance in the Lok Sabha elections, with the NDA’s tally dropping from 64 to 36 seats and the SP-Congress alliance securing 43 seats, Adityanath congratulated ministers Jitin Prasada and Anup Valmiki for their successful election bids. He urged his team to refocus on development initiatives and other key projects now that the model code of conduct is no longer in effect.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of ministers remaining active in the field and promptly informing the chief minister’s office of any needs. He highlighted the support the state government is receiving from the Centre and urged for an acceleration of the development process. Adityanath also encouraged ministers to utilize social media to inform the public about government initiatives.

The Chief Minister called for regular scrutiny and review of departmental work and reiterated the goal of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy for the state in the coming years. He emphasized the importance of ministers’ contributions to various programs such as tree plantation, ‘school chalo,’ and disease prevention campaigns.

Adityanath also directed ministers to assess the spending of the state budget for the first quarter, stressing the need for efficient utilization of resources. Additionally, he urged state ministers to coordinate with Union ministers to expedite the implementation of programs that require central assistance.

Adityanath’s directives underscore a sense of urgency within the BJP to address public concerns and accelerate development efforts in Uttar Pradesh.

