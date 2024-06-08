Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Convenes Emergency Meeting Following BJP's Electoral Setback

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for an urgent meeting with all state ministers n response to the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The meeting commenced at 11 a.m. at Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, with the Chief Minister mandating the presence of all ministers.

The primary focus of the meeting is to conduct a comprehensive review of the departmental work executed by the ministers. This includes an in-depth analysis of the public feedback received during the election period, with the aim of pinpointing and addressing governance issues that may have contributed to the BJP’s electoral performance.

In addition to the morning session, Chief Minister Adityanath has scheduled another critical meeting at 6 p.m. to evaluate the recruitment processes for various vacant posts. This session will involve discussions with officers from multiple commissions and recruitment boards, including the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Subordinate Services Selection Commission, and the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The recent electoral results marked a significant shift in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape. The INDIA bloc, led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, significantly outperformed expectations. This has dealt a blow to the BJP-led NDA’s ambitious target of securing 400 seats nationwide in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won only 33 seats, a stark contrast to the 71 and 62 seats it secured in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, respectively. The Samajwadi Party emerged victorious with 37 seats, while the Congress secured six seats.

In the wake of these results, Yogi Adityanath has announced the resumption of the ‘Janta Darshan’ program, which had been paused for two months due to the election model code of conduct. Starting Thursday, the Chief Minister will meet with the public daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., addressing their grievances and instructing officials for immediate resolution. This initiative aims to provide a direct channel for the people of Uttar Pradesh to communicate their issues to the Chief Minister, ensuring prompt redressal.

