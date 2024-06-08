Congress Working Committee Endorses Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has passed a resolution recommending that MP Rahul Gandhi be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. This decision comes after the party’s improved performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where it secured 100 seats, a significant increase from the 52 seats it held after the 2019 elections.

Rahul Gandhi, who won from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala, has been lauded for his vigorous campaign efforts. His initiatives, such as the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, were highlighted as pivotal moments that energized the party’s base and appealed to a broad spectrum of voters. The CWC resolution praised Gandhi’s leadership and campaign strategy, which centered around protecting the Constitution and addressing the aspirations of various communities, including youth, women, farmers, and minorities.

“Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has to be singled out largely because of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that he designed and led. Both these Yatras that reflected his thinking and personality were historic turning points in our nation’s politics and instilled hope and confidence in lakhs of our workers and crores of our voters. Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and more than any other individual it was he who made the protection of our republic’s Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections. The PaanchNyay-Pachees Guarantee programme which resonated so very powerfully in the election campaign was the outcome of Rahulji’s yatras in which he listened to the fears, concerns and aspirations of all people, especially youth, women, farmers, workers, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and minorities,” it said.

“It was the CWC’s wish that Rahul Gandhi be elected the LoP…” stated Congress MP Kumari Selja after the meeting. Similarly, KC Venugopal, a senior Congress leader and newly elected MP from Alappuzha, expressed, “CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi ji to take the responsibility of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.”

The extended CWC meeting, held in New Delhi on Saturday, saw the participation of prominent Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Manish Tiwari, DK Shivakumar, and Revanth Reddy. The collective sentiment was clear: Rahul Gandhi’s leadership was essential for the party’s role as a robust opposition force in the Parliament.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari articulated this sentiment, saying, “Definitely he (Rahul Gandhi) should become (LoP in Lok Sabha). This was the request of our working committee. He is fearless and courageous.” This view was echoed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who asserted that the demand for Gandhi to take on this role aligns with the wishes of 140 crore Indians, highlighting his advocacy for women and the unemployed. “Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed,”

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress MP from Gurdaspur, emphasized Rahul Gandhi’s capability to effectively challenge the Prime Minister in Parliament. “We will play the role of a strong Opposition in the Parliament. Yes, we want the country to get such a face who can reply to the Prime Minister. I think the entire country wants this,” Randhawa remarked.

