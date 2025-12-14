LIVE TV
  A Look At Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Day One Highlights In Pictures

Lionel Messi: Day 1 of Lionel Messi’s ongoing GOAT India Tour delivered a packed schedule for fans. The 38-year-old Argentine icon touched down in Kolkata close to midnight and officially began his India visit the following morning. Later in the day, Messi travelled to Hyderabad, where he was joined by teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

By: Last Updated: December 14, 2025 | 12:20 AM IST
Messi Touches Down In India Amid Massive Fan Frenzy
1/7

Messi Touches Down In India Amid Massive Fan Frenzy

Lionel Messi arrived in India to an overwhelming reception, with fans lining up outside venues and airports to catch a glimpse of the football legend. Chants, banners, and jerseys marked a grand welcome for the Argentine superstar.

Warm Reception Marks Start Of GOAT India Tour
2/7

Warm Reception Marks Start Of GOAT India Tour

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner began his GOAT India Tour with a tightly secured arrival, greeted by organisers and officials as excitement built across the country for his packed schedule.

Messi Steps Out With Teammates Luis Suárez And Rodrigo De Paul
3/7

Messi Steps Out With Teammates Luis Suárez And Rodrigo De Paul

Messi was later seen alongside close teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, drawing loud cheers as the trio made a public appearance together, delighting football fans and photographers alike.

Star Trio Attend Exhibition Match At Packed Stadium
4/7

Star Trio Attend Exhibition Match At Packed Stadium

The football icons attended an exhibition match, watching the action from the stands as thousands of fans soaked in the rare opportunity to see Messi live on Indian soil.

Fans Capture Every Moment As Messi Waves And Smiles
5/7

Fans Capture Every Moment As Messi Waves And Smiles

From waving at supporters to acknowledging cheers, Messi’s brief interactions sent fans into a frenzy, with visuals quickly flooding social media platforms.

Tight Security As Crowds Swell At Event Venue
6/7

Tight Security As Crowds Swell At Event Venue

Heavy security arrangements were put in place as crowd numbers surged, reflecting Messi’s unmatched popularity and the scale of fan interest during the tour.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

