A Look At Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Day One Highlights In Pictures

Lionel Messi: Day 1 of Lionel Messi’s ongoing GOAT India Tour delivered a packed schedule for fans. The 38-year-old Argentine icon touched down in Kolkata close to midnight and officially began his India visit the following morning. Later in the day, Messi travelled to Hyderabad, where he was joined by teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.