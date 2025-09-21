Akshay Kumar Reveals His Favorite Actress: The Answer Will Shock You!
Akshay Kumar is one of the most fun actors in Bollywood industry. He loves to crack hilarious jokes while look hot at the same time! Some time ago, he revealed the name of his favorite heroine. Is it Katrina Kaif? Or Madhuri Dixit? Here are answers to all your questions about his statement:
When did Akshay Kumar reveal his favorite heroine?
During the promotion of his film Bachchan Pandey, Akshay was in a playful mood. He made a post on Instagram in which a reporter asked, "Who is your favorite heroine?" Everyone was eager to hear his answer.
Jacqueline Fernandez is Akshay kumar's favorite actress?
Without hesitation, he said Jacqueline Fernandez. Fans thought this was his final answer. He praised her screen presence and overall beauty. But guess what happened next?
Akshay can't spell her name?
Then came the twist! The reporter asked Akshay to spell her name, and what he said next shocked everyone!
Kriti Sanon is Akshay kumar's favorite actress?
He suddenly said, "Kriti Sanon!". The audience couldn't stop laughing. His playful switch went viral instantly, and the caption on his post was even funnier...
Akshay Kumar's post
His caption was "I didn't say anything wrong, did I?". Everyone loved his humorous and candid side! Bollywood's Khiladi had done it perfectly! Akshay Kumar's charm isn't just on-screen, he is as playful and entertaining off-screen too.
Disclaimer
This content is for entertainment purposes only. All statements and videos shared are based on public posts and media coverage. We do not claim ownership of any videos or images used.