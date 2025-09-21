LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Akshay Kumar Reveals His Favorite Actress: The Answer Will Shock You!

Akshay Kumar Reveals His Favorite Actress: The Answer Will Shock You!

Akshay Kumar is one of the most fun actors in Bollywood industry. He loves to crack hilarious jokes while look hot at the same time! Some time ago, he revealed the name of his favorite heroine. Is it Katrina Kaif? Or Madhuri Dixit? Here are answers to all your questions about his statement:

By: Last Updated: September 21, 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
When did Akshay Kumar reveal his favorite heroine?
1/6

When did Akshay Kumar reveal his favorite heroine?

During the promotion of his film Bachchan Pandey, Akshay was in a playful mood. He made a post on Instagram in which a reporter asked, "Who is your favorite heroine?" Everyone was eager to hear his answer.

Jacqueline Fernandez is Akshay kumar's favorite actress?
2/6

Jacqueline Fernandez is Akshay kumar's favorite actress?

Without hesitation, he said Jacqueline Fernandez. Fans thought this was his final answer. He praised her screen presence and overall beauty. But guess what happened next?

Akshay can't spell her name?
3/6

Akshay can't spell her name?

Then came the twist! The reporter asked Akshay to spell her name, and what he said next shocked everyone!

Kriti Sanon is Akshay kumar's favorite actress?
4/6

Kriti Sanon is Akshay kumar's favorite actress?

He suddenly said, "Kriti Sanon!". The audience couldn't stop laughing. His playful switch went viral instantly, and the caption on his post was even funnier...

Akshay Kumar's post
5/6

Akshay Kumar's post

His caption was "I didn't say anything wrong, did I?". Everyone loved his humorous and candid side! Bollywood's Khiladi had done it perfectly! Akshay Kumar's charm isn't just on-screen, he is as playful and entertaining off-screen too.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for entertainment purposes only. All statements and videos shared are based on public posts and media coverage. We do not claim ownership of any videos or images used.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS